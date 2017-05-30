Dana, Trump, and Putin are the Ultimate Circle Jerks [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon}

EXPAND BARF Luke McGarry

Everyone knows about the love Huntington Beach congress-idiot Dan Rohrabacher has for American president Donald Trump and Russian prez Vladimir Putin. Everyone knows about the love Trump has for Dana and Putin. Everyone knows about the love Putin has for Donald and Dana. Hence, the above illustration by Luke McGarry. He's too much of a savage to leave an artist'st statement...and too nauseous to even consider one. BARF...where's a copy of When a Man Loves a Man to put these losers in? Oh, and #fucktrump

