Dana, Trump, and Putin are the Ultimate Circle Jerks [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon}

Sharks Now Target OC's Homeless [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]


Dana, Trump, and Putin are the Ultimate Circle Jerks [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon}

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 6:51 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Luke McGarry
Everyone knows about the love Huntington Beach congress-idiot Dan Rohrabacher has for American president Donald Trump and Russian prez Vladimir Putin. Everyone knows about the love Trump has for Dana and Putin. Everyone knows about the love Putin has for Donald and Dana. Hence, the above illustration by Luke McGarry. He's too much of a savage to leave an artist'st statement...and too nauseous to even consider one. BARF...where's a copy of When a Man Loves a Man to put these losers in? Oh, and #fucktrump

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

