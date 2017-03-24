Deputies Blanket Dana Point and San Clemente Tonight with Anti-DUI Patrols
|
This is not who you want to see ambling up to your car window.
Orange County Sheriff's Department
Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s DUI Enforcement Team will out starting tonight "to stop and arrest alcohol and drug-impaired drivers in the department’s ongoing traffic safety campaign," according to the agency.
The two cities blanketed by these so-called "DUI saturation patrols" from 7 tonight through 3 a.m. Saturday are Dana Point and San Clemente. That's where streets known for DUI arrests, collisions and fatalities will get extra attention by specially assigned deputies.
According to the OCSD, DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols have "proven to lower the number of people killed and injured in alcohol- or drug-impaired crashes."
Funding for the operation comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
