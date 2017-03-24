menu

Deputies Blanket Dana Point and San Clemente Tonight with Anti-DUI Patrols


    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Deputies Blanket Dana Point and San Clemente Tonight with Anti-DUI Patrols

Friday, March 24, 2017 at 5:07 a.m.
By Matt Coker
This is not who you want to see ambling up to your car window.
Orange County Sheriff's Department
Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s DUI Enforcement Team will out starting tonight "to stop and arrest alcohol and drug-impaired drivers in the department’s ongoing traffic safety campaign," according to the agency.

The two cities blanketed by these so-called "DUI saturation patrols" from 7 tonight through 3 a.m. Saturday are Dana Point and San Clemente. That's where streets known for DUI arrests, collisions and fatalities will get extra attention by specially assigned deputies.

According to the OCSD, DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols have "proven to lower the number of people killed and injured in alcohol- or drug-impaired crashes."

Funding for the operation comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

