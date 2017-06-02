Dana Point DUI Checkpoint Tonight with Special Drug Emphasis

Look for this to play out in Dana Point tonight. Orange County Sheriff's Department

The Orange County Sheriff’s DUI Enforcement Team holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint from 7 tonight through 3 a.m. Saturday somewhere in Dana Point.

Sobriety stops are generally placed in areas where there has been a history of drunk and/or drugged driving arrests, crashes and deaths.

As is routine at checkpoints, officers will look for proper licensing as well as signs that drivers may be under the influence of alcohol. Specially trained deputies will also be made available to seek out drug-impaired drivers.

The OCSD recently signed on to the new California Office of Traffic Safety (OTC) campaign “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze,” which advises marijuana and prescription drug use can lead to DUIs, a probability that only increases when pot and/or pills are mixed with booze.

The DUI operation is funded by an OTC grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. So is an operation the OCSD is running Tuesday throughout the county to boost bicycle and pedestrian safety, where deputies will look for violations made by drivers, bike riders and pedestrians alike.

"Special attention will be directed toward drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks or any other dangerous violation," reads the OCSD announcement issued Thursday afternoon. "Additionally, enforcement will be taken for observed violations when pedestrians cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right-of-way. Bike riders will be stopped and citations issued when they fail to follow the same traffic laws that apply to motorists."

