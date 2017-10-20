 


UCI medical students for DACA!EXPAND
UCI medical students for DACA!
Photo by Thalia Nguyen

UCI Medical Students Show Their Support for DACA

Matt Coker | October 20, 2017 | 9:42am
AA

UC Irvine medical students got together Tuesday to pose for the photograph above that displays their support for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA.

They joined medical students across the state in doing so.

"There are about 100 DACA recipient medical students currently enrolled nationwide, the vast majority of whom will be unable to matriculate into a residency program upon graduation to complete their clinical training if the Dream Act or similar legislation fails to pass," warn the Irvine organizers.

Kelton A. Mock of the UCI School of Medicine Program in Medical Education for the Latino Community (PRIME-LC) stresses that "the event was organized completely by student advocates and was not at all affiliated with the UC Irvine School of Medicine itself."

University of California does not take stances on legislation such as DACA. But their students and professors? Don't get me started.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

