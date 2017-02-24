menu

Costa Mesa and Santa Ana Cops Hold Checkpoints Tonight; Cycle Ops, Too

Friday, February 24, 2017 at 5:22 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Different agency but the same sign in Costa Mesa tonight.
Different agency but the same sign in Costa Mesa tonight.
Orange County Sheriff's Department
The Costa Mesa Police Department holds a DUI checkpoint from 8 tonight through 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Where?

It's at ... at ...

Dunno.

The cops ain't squawking.

However, their colleagues across the border in Santa Ana are: That police department announced a checkpoint of its own from 9:30 tonight through 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Where?

It's at ... at ... at the area around 500 W. Warner Ave., Santa Ana.

If Costa Mesa's operation holds to form, it will be at or near a location known for drunken driving arrests, accidents and deaths.

Besides briefly stopping motorists to ensure they have not been consuming drugs or alcohol, specially trained officers in both cities will be checking for proper licensing.

Meanwhile, the Garden Grove Police Department is having a "specialized Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation" today, when extra officers will be on duty patrolling areas frequented by motorcyclists and where motorcycle crashes occur. The Orange County Sheriff's Department runs such an operation Saturday.

In these ops, officers look for violations made by drivers and riders alike that can lead to motorcycle crashes, cracking down on both those operating regular vehicles and motorcycles violating traffic safety laws.

Funding comes to the local police agencies and sheriff's department from separate California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

