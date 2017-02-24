Costa Mesa and Santa Ana Cops Hold Checkpoints Tonight; Cycle Ops, Too
|
Different agency but the same sign in Costa Mesa tonight.
Orange County Sheriff's Department
The Costa Mesa Police Department holds a DUI checkpoint from 8 tonight through 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Where?
It's at ... at ...
Dunno.
The cops ain't squawking.
However, their colleagues across the border in Santa Ana are: That police department announced a checkpoint of its own from 9:30 tonight through 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Where?
It's at ... at ... at the area around 500 W. Warner Ave., Santa Ana.
If Costa Mesa's operation holds to form, it will be at or near a location known for drunken driving arrests, accidents and deaths.
Besides briefly stopping motorists to ensure they have not been consuming drugs or alcohol, specially trained officers in both cities will be checking for proper licensing.
Meanwhile, the Garden Grove Police Department is having a "specialized Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation" today, when extra officers will be on duty patrolling areas frequented by motorcyclists and where motorcycle crashes occur. The Orange County Sheriff's Department runs such an operation Saturday.
In these ops, officers look for violations made by drivers and riders alike that can lead to motorcycle crashes, cracking down on both those operating regular vehicles and motorcycles violating traffic safety laws.
Funding comes to the local police agencies and sheriff's department from separate California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
