Tracy Steven Fulford, Segerstrom High Coach, Accused of Sex with Student

Jay Brockman

A Segerstrom High School basketball coach was arrested for an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship with one of his female players.

Santa Ana Police Department detectives say there may be other victims.

Tracey Stephan Fulford Santa Ana Police Department

Tracey Stephan Fulford, 52, of Santa Ana, was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail for alleged child molestation, lewd conduct and distributing harmful matter to a child. The case against him began around 10:30 p.m. on July 8, when a 19-year-old woman and her parents came to the Santa Ana Police Department. She reported that at age 16 she had begun an inappropriate relationship with her male basketball coach at Segerstrom High, whom she identified as Fulford. She said that during private basketball lessons she willingly followed Fulford into a storage room and other locations in the school gymnasium where they would engage in inappropriate sexual acts, police say. The relationship continued past her 18th birthday at which time they engaged in consensual sex away from the school. The alleged victim said she informed the school coaching staff about the inappropriate sexual relationship with Fulford a day before coming to the police station, and she claimed staff members tried to discourage her from reporting the trysts to police. Besides opening up an investigation on Fulford, who coached basketball and track and field in the Santa Ana Unified School District for 37 years, and who was arrested without incident at his place of employment in Irvine, police are also looking into the Segerstrom High staff members accused of trying to silence the alleged victim. Anyone with information about either is asked to contact Detective E. Majors at 714.245.8378, via email at emajors@santa-ana.org or through Orange County Crime Stoppers, a nonprofit that collects anonymous tips, at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

The Santa Ana Unified School District issued the following letter to parents: