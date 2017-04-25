menu

Garden Grove High Girls Basketball Coach Allegedly Sought Porn of Teen Girl

  • MVN

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 5:16 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Michael Engelmann
Garden Grove Police Department
The girls junior varsity basketball coach at Garden Grove High School was arrested Monday for allegedly trying to get a 15-year-old girl to send him pornographic photos of herself.

Michael Engelmann, 51, of Anaheim, was taken into custody shortly after 1:30 p.m. and booked into Orange County Jail on one felony count of communicating with a minor to elicit child pornography, according to Sgt. Ray Bex of the Garden Grove Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit.

An investigation had revealed the communication between Engelmann and the teen, Bex said.

School and district administrators were notified of the incident, and Engelmann was immediately put on leave, Bex says.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

