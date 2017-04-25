Garden Grove High Girls Basketball Coach Allegedly Sought Porn of Teen Girl

Michael Engelmann Garden Grove Police Department

The girls junior varsity basketball coach at Garden Grove High School was arrested Monday for allegedly trying to get a 15-year-old girl to send him pornographic photos of herself.

Michael Engelmann, 51, of Anaheim, was taken into custody shortly after 1:30 p.m. and booked into Orange County Jail on one felony count of communicating with a minor to elicit child pornography, according to Sgt. Ray Bex of the Garden Grove Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit.

An investigation had revealed the communication between Engelmann and the teen, Bex said.

School and district administrators were notified of the incident, and Engelmann was immediately put on leave, Bex says.

