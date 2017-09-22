Costa Mesa Holds DUI Checkpoint Tonight

California Office of Traffic Safety

The Costa Mesa Police Department holds a DUI checkpoint tonight from 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

"Within the city limits" is the only clue to the location courtesy of CMPD’s Traffic Unit.

Usually they are held along spots known for drunken or drugged driving stops, arrests, wrecks and deaths.

Funding for the operations comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

