Minh Quang Tran faces a murder rap in Saturday's Club Bleu shootings.
Minh Quang Tran faces a murder rap in Saturday's Club Bleu shootings.
Orange County District Attorney's office

Minh Quang Tran and Hung Khac Chau Charged in Club Bleu Murder

Matt Coker | November 3, 2017 | 1:34pm
AA

UPDATE, NOV. 3, 1:34 P.M.: Besides the charges noted in the original post, murder defendant Minh Quang Tran faces a sentencing enhancement for personal use of a firearm and up to 64 years to life in state prison if convicted, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office. Hung Khac Chau could get three years in county jail if found guilty of accessory after the fact, adds the OCDA.

Heading into today's scheduled arraignment hearing, prosecutors divulged these addition circumstances of the case:

Related Stories

  • Tran and Chau were at Club Bleu before multiple shots were fired from outside the restaurant and in the direction of a 53-year-old man identified as Huy P. and his 47-year-old, unnamed associate.
  • Huy P. was shot in the head, and his injuries resulted in his death.
  • His unidentified associate survived being shot in the lower body.
  • Chau is accused of being an accessory because he drove Tran away.
  • Chau was arrested near his residence in Fountain Valley, while Tran was popped at his Santa Ana home.
Hung Khac Chau is accused of accessory to murder after the fact.
Hung Khac Chau is accused of accessory to murder after the fact.
OCDA

ORIGINAL POST, NOV. 3, 10:06 A.M.: Two men are scheduled to be arraigned today in the shooting murder of one man and the wounding of another at Club Bleu restaurant in Westminster early Saturday.

Minh Quang Tran, 40, of Santa Ana, faces charges of murder and assault with a firearm, while 46-year-old Hung Khac Chau of Fountain Valley is accused of accessory to murder after the fact, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

As the Weekly previously reported, the Westminster Police Department got the call around 1:30 a.m. Saturday of the shooting at Club Bleu, 14160 Beach Blvd., where officers arrived to find the gunshot victims lying near the front entrance. Neither has been identified.

One man died at 2:11 a.m. at UCI Medical Center in Orange, according to the county coroner. The second underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Scene of the double shooting
Scene of the double shooting
Google Maps

Chau was arrested on Tuesday and Tran was popped Thursday. Orange County Jail records indicate that Chau, who was being held on $50,000 bail, is unemployed. Tran, whose bail was set at $1 million, listed his occupation as "investor."

Tran's Oct. 28 birthday fell on the same day as the shootings, but law enforcement has not revealed whether those events are connected. Chau's birthday is today. He is scheduled to spend it, along with Tran, at an arraignment hearing in Central Jail's court.

Westminster Police Commander Cameron Knauerhaze reportedly told the Orange County Register: “Although the motive is unclear at this time, it does not appear to be a random attack.” He declined to discuss the relationships between the suspects and the victims.

The investigation continues, and anyone with helpful information is asked to call the Westminster Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 714.898.3315. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or via crimestoppers.org.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

