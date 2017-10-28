Man Shot Dead, Another Wounded at Club Bleu in Westminster

Two men were shot, one fatally, at a Westminster restaurant early today.

Cops got the call around 1:30 a.m. of the shooting at Club Bleu, 14160 Beach Blvd., according to the Westminster Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the men lying near the entrance and suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

But the other man died at 2:11 a.m. at UCI Medical Center in Orange, says the county coroner. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The initial investigation by Westminster PD homicide detectives indicates the shooter fled by running through the restaurant's parking lot. Anyone with more information than that to help them should call the Westminster Police Department Detective Bureau at 714.898.3315. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1.855.TIP.OCCS.

