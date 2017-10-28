 


Scene of the double shootingEXPAND
Scene of the double shooting
Google Maps

Man Shot Dead, Another Wounded at Club Bleu in Westminster

Matt Coker | October 28, 2017 | 10:51am
AA

Two men were shot, one fatally, at a Westminster restaurant early today.

Cops got the call around 1:30 a.m. of the shooting at Club Bleu, 14160 Beach Blvd., according to the Westminster Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the men lying near the entrance and suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

But the other man died at 2:11 a.m. at UCI Medical Center in Orange, says the county coroner. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The initial investigation by Westminster PD homicide detectives indicates the shooter fled by running through the restaurant's parking lot. Anyone with more information than that to help them should call the Westminster Police Department Detective Bureau at 714.898.3315. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1.855.TIP.OCCS.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

