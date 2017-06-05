menu

Tesoro High Animation Teacher Busted on Child Porn Counts

Monday, June 5, 2017 at 5:10 a.m.
By Matt Coker
A 30-year-old teacher at a Rancho Santa Margarita high school was busted for alleged child pornography possession and distribution.

Keh-Tai Culbreath was being held in the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga after being arrested by Fontana Police detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. An investigation had determined that Culbreath distributed child porn videos over the Internet while he resided in Fontana. During the probe, he moved to Lake Elsinore. Culbreath was arrested as a search warrant was served at his residence, where electronic storage devices uncovered are alleged to have revealed hundreds of child pornographic videos and images. The Los Angeles Times found out a man by the same name was identified in 2014 as the brother of Olivia Culbreath, who is on trial for six counts of murder in a wrong-way alleged DUI crash on the 60 Freeway. And cops found out Keh-Tai Culbreath was a part-time teacher at Tesoro High School.

The Capistrano Unified School District says that Culbreath, who has been placed on leave, taught animation at Tesoro High for the past two years. Anyone with more information about the child-porn case is asked to contact Fontana Police Detective Hale at 909.356.7156.

Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

