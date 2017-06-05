Tesoro High Animation Teacher Busted on Child Porn Counts

Jay Brockman

A 30-year-old teacher at a Rancho Santa Margarita high school was busted for alleged child pornography possession and distribution.

Keh-Tai Culbreath Fontana Police Department

Keh-Tai Culbreath was being held in the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga after being arrested by Fontana Police detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. An investigation had determined that Culbreath distributed child porn videos over the Internet while he resided in Fontana. During the probe, he moved to Lake Elsinore. Culbreath was arrested as a search warrant was served at his residence, where electronic storage devices uncovered are alleged to have revealed hundreds of child pornographic videos and images. The Los Angeles Times found out a man by the same name was identified in 2014 as the brother of Olivia Culbreath, who is on trial for six counts of murder in a wrong-way alleged DUI crash on the 60 Freeway. And cops found out Keh-Tai Culbreath was a part-time teacher at Tesoro High School.

The Capistrano Unified School District says that Culbreath, who has been placed on leave, taught animation at Tesoro High for the past two years. Anyone with more information about the child-porn case is asked to contact Fontana Police Detective Hale at 909.356.7156.

