Check Your Food [Hey, You!]
|
Bob Aul
You were the old guy sitting next to my Latino family at El Torito, presumably with your wife, on Father's Day. We were trying our best to celebrate our dad despite having to hear you loudly discuss points on why Obamacare sucks, why we need to keep "illegals" out of the country and other babosadas. It puzzled me why a xenophobe such as yourself would be caught dead at a Mexican-food place, where I'm sure plenty of immigrants work to serve you food, and when we noticed you leaving, my dad and I loudly yelled, "THANK GOD!" How about keeping your trash opinions to yourself and preferably away from establishments that serve food made by people you so clearly hate? Better yet, maybe you should stay home altogether.
Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.
