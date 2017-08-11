menu

Check Your Food [Hey, You!]

Phone Faux Pas [Hey, You!]


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Check Your Food [Hey, You!]

Friday, August 11, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Anonymous
Check Your Food [Hey, You!]
Bob Aul
A A

You were the old guy sitting next to my Latino family at El Torito, presumably with your wife, on Father's Day. We were trying our best to celebrate our dad despite having to hear you loudly discuss points on why Obamacare sucks, why we need to keep "illegals" out of the country and other babosadas. It puzzled me why a xenophobe such as yourself would be caught dead at a Mexican-food place, where I'm sure plenty of immigrants work to serve you food, and when we noticed you leaving, my dad and I loudly yelled, "THANK GOD!" How about keeping your trash opinions to yourself and preferably away from establishments that serve food made by people you so clearly hate? Better yet, maybe you should stay home altogether.

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

Anonymous

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >