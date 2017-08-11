menu

Cheater, Cheater, Peter the Anteater! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Transgender 8-Year-Old Sues Yorba Linda Private School for Discrimination


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Cheater, Cheater, Peter the Anteater! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Friday, August 11, 2017 at 9:10 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Cheater, Cheater, Peter the Anteater! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]EXPAND
A A

Did you hear how UC Irvine tried to tell 500 students it had accepted for the upcoming school year...that they were no longer accepted? A total comedy of errors. Administrators are trying their damndest to clean up the mess, but not before Weekly cartoonist Algae came up with the above stinger. Here's his artist's statement:

UC Irvine is competing with Trump for the Most Incompetent Administration Award. After over-enrolling the freshman class, the University decided to renege on 500 acceptance letters, only to reinstate 290 students after being outed in the press. Then, UCI launched the Anteater Leadership Academy scam. It gave a 50% discount on tuition while removing students' status and privileges. First-year students were denied campus housing and financial aid and allowed only a limited number of classes. Students know a red herring when they smell one, and most avoided this stinker. For his part, Chancellor Gillman stated, “Yadda yadda yadda …apology, …heartbreaking, …unacceptable.” The only thing missing was “Make UCI Great Again!”

HA!

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >