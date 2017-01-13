menu

Celebrate Friday the 13th with Santa Ana and Laguna Niguel Checkpoints


Celebrate Friday the 13th with Santa Ana and Laguna Niguel Checkpoints

Friday, January 13, 2017 at 2:44 p.m.
By Matt Coker
It's Don't-Drink-Like-a-Fish Friday the 13th!
Illustration by Jay Brockman/OC Weekly
UPDATE, JAN. 13, 2:44 P.M.: The Orange County Sheriff's Department is also holding a DUI checkpoint tonight, from 7 through 3 a.m. Saturday somewhere in Laguna Niguel.

ORIGINAL POST, JAN. 13, 5:07 A.M.: Setting up the possibility for someone to have the worst Friday the 13th EVER, the Santa Ana Police Department holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint from 9:30 tonight through 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Where?

The area of 1400 S. Bristol St., according to a police advisory.

Of course, if roads are still as slick as they are as this is being pounded out, they could usher in a sucky F13 as well.

"The checkpoint will be staffed by officers trained in the detection of alcohol and drug impairment to provide on-the-spot assessments of drivers suspected of alcohol or drug impairment," vows Santa Ana PD.

Funding comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

