Celebrate Friday the 13th with a Santa Ana DUI Checkpoint
|
It's Don't-Drink-Like-a-Fish Friday the 13th!
Illustration by Jay Brockman/OC Weekly
Setting up the possibility for someone to have the worst Friday the 13th EVER, the Santa Ana Police Department holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint from 9:30 tonight through 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Where?
The area of 1400 S. Bristol St., according to a police advisory.
Of course, if roads are still as slick as they are as this is being pounded out, they could usher in a sucky F13 as well.
"The checkpoint will be staffed by officers trained in the detection of alcohol and drug impairment to provide on-the-spot assessments of drivers suspected of alcohol or drug impairment," vows Santa Ana PD.
Funding comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
