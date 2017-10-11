Canyon 2 Fire Victims (or Those Saying They Are) Seek Crowdfunding

Total loss Brian Feinzimer

As you'd expect, people devastated by Canyon Fire 2 have turned to crowdfunding for relief.

We advise those who decide to give to any of the following to check out who exactly is receiving your donation, as online scammers have been known to parlay tragedy into personal profit.



Click here for Brian Feinzimer's sad (but excellent) slideshow from the Canyon Fire 2 frontlines Monday.

From GoFundMe (click on the GoFundMe.com photo credit below each one for more information or to donate:

About 8,000 acres of land had been scorched and dozens of structures had been damaged or destroyed from the fast-moving brush fire that swept through Anaheim Hills Monday morning and spread to Orange's hills and Tustin Ranch. Though the fire was spreading east and was 40 percent contained as of this morning, more than 125 homes remained under evacuation orders.

The fire's frontlines Brian Feinzimer

In other #CanyonFire2 news:

* South Coast Air Quality Management District's smoke advisory continues through at least this morning. Unhealthy air from smoke and ash impacts will be greatest in the vicinity of the fire and downwind. Depending on evolving fire conditions, the threat may very well spread from Orange County to Riverside County, where residents known all about unhealthful air. The SCAQMD recommends: Everyone avoid any vigorous outdoor or indoor exertion; people with respiratory or heart disease, older adults and children should remain indoors; windows and doors should remain closed or seek alternate shelter; run your air conditioner if you have one and keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent bringing additional smoke inside; avoid using a swamp cooler or whole-house fan to prevent bringing additional smoke inside; don’t use indoor or outdoor wood-burning appliances, including fireplaces.

* U-Haul Co. of Orange County is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents who have been or will be impacted by Canyon Fire 2.

Click on the following for:

*SCAQMD advisory updates

*Air quality alerts

*Current air quality conditions by region

*SCAQMD Fire Safety Alert Factsheet

*Map of SCAQMD Forecast Areas

*Current SCAQMD Air Quality Measurements, Forecasts and Advisories

*U-Haul Co.

