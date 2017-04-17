It's a Monday Pervy Monday Calvacade of Filth!

Jay Brockman

A Garden Grove man who exchanged lewd videos with a Canadian teenager and traveled to that country to have sex with her on her 14th birthday was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison.

A 38-year-old man faces six years in prison after being convicted of molesting four boys during sleepovers in Tustin last year.

An Oregon man was charged with sexually assaulting two girls in Stanton,, one starting in 2005, the other in 2012.

A man wanted for sexual assaults in Santa Ana was apprehended by U.S. marshals in Mexico.

Paul Binh Do, who pleaded guilty in May to the sex crimes with the Canadian girl, received his sentence April 10 from U.S. District Judge David O. Carter in Santa Ana. The 30-year-old had met the girl online, and they began exchanging videos of one another engaging in sexual conduct, according to prosecutors said. On May 2, 2014, Do traveled to Canada to celebrate the girl's 14th birthday have sex with her, but Canadian authorities stopped him at the border. That's when he was found to have digital devices with lewd videos of the teen. According to U.S. prosecutors, Do called the girl and asked her to falsely tell authorities that she lied to him about her age.

Juan Carlos Cruz-Olmos, in a deal with the court, pleaded guilty April 7 to four counts of lewd acts with a minor younger than 14. He molested the boys—two were age 8, two were 12—in Tustin last September. Cruz-Olmost is scheduled to be sentenced May 12.

Cesar Cabrera-Martinez, 39, was charged last week with two counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child age 10 or younger and four counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child younger than 14, all felonies. He also faces a sentencing-enhancement allegation of multiple victims, both of whom are related to him. He allegedly attacked one of the girls from January 2005 through 2008 and the second in 2012, according to court records. Cabrera-Martinez was living in Madras, Oregon, at the time of his recent arrest. He is now being held on $1 million bail in Orange County Jail.

Fabian Villa Santa Ana Police Department

Fabian Villa, 28, of Santa Ana, fled to Mexico after becoming a suspect in a sexual assault and two indecent exposure incidents in his town in 2016, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Just after 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 27 of last year, a woman was parking her vehicle near the 1600 Block of South Pacific Avenue when she was approached by a man who opened the driver’s side door, climbed inside and pulled down his pants to expose himself. He then forced himself on top of the woman and attempted to sexually assault her, but she screamed and kicked so violently that he got off of her, got out of the car and ran off west on Occidental Street. Santa Ana Police Crime Scene investigators collected DNA evidence that was submitted to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Crime Lab for analysis. In February, detectives were notified DNA matched Villa. Meanwhile, after news of the incident got out, two more alleged victims came forward to claim they had flashed by a man who drove a white Toyota Camry, which police later determined as stolen, located in San Diego and recovered. Guess what was inside? Villa’s identification. The Santa Ana detectives collaborated with the Orange County District Attorney’s office and U.S. Marshals, who worked with Mexican officials to locate Villa,, who was returned to this side of the border on Thursday. He's now being held on $1 million bail as he faces charges of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense, assault with a deadly weapon, auto theft, receiving stolen property and indecent exposure.

