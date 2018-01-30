New BYD Electric Buses are a BFD on Santa Catalina Island

BYD Coach and Bus, the largest battery-electric bus manufacturer in North America, announced Monday that the Catalina Island Co. is deploying three new BYD C6 motor coaches to shuttle tourists around Santa Catalina Island.

Catalina is, of course, known for strictly limiting private auto use (thus, the electric golf carts) and for developing sustainable transportation alternatives (thus, my sore thighs from the rented bicycles).

The 23-foot BYD C6 Motor Coach is billed as having a range of 125 miles and the ability to climb substantial grades, which is necessary on Catalina given the the island’s hills and contours. The buses produce zero emissions, and BYD says its batteries are 100 percent recyclable.