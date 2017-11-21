Brothers Benjamin and Brandon Ullestad Found Shot Dead in HB

Two brothers found shot to death in their Huntington Beach apartment Sunday may have died in a murder-suicide, according to police.
The possibility of an accidental fatal shooting and suicide is also being investigated, says Officer Angela Bennett, the Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman, who added no other suspects are being sought.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Orange County coroner identified the deceased as Benjamin Ullestad, 25, and Brandon Ullestad, 22.
Cops were called about a medical emergency in the apartment in the 15700 block of Taft Lane at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Bennett.
Officers arrived to find both men dead from gunshot wounds, and a handgun was recovered at the scene, Bennett says.
The apartment is near Marina Park.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!