Brothers Benjamin and Brandon Ullestad Found Shot Dead in HB
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

Brothers Benjamin and Brandon Ullestad Found Shot Dead in HB

Matt Coker | November 21, 2017 | 5:06am
Two brothers found shot to death in their Huntington Beach apartment Sunday may have died in a murder-suicide, according to police.

The possibility of an accidental fatal shooting and suicide is also being investigated, says Officer Angela Bennett, the Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman, who added no other suspects are being sought.

The Orange County coroner identified the deceased as Benjamin Ullestad, 25, and Brandon Ullestad, 22.

Cops were called about a medical emergency in the apartment in the 15700 block of Taft Lane at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Bennett.

Officers arrived to find both men dead from gunshot wounds, and a handgun was recovered at the scene, Bennett says.

The apartment is near Marina Park.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

