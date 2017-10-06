Online Campaign Aims to Bring Home Las Vegas Massacre Victim Nicol Kimura
|
Nicol Kimura, R.I.P.
gofundme.com
As of Thursday night, and after two days of being online, a crowdfunding campaign to bring home the body of a Placentia woman who was slain in Sunday's Las Vegas massacre had raised $44,000 toward its $50,000 goal.
Nicol Kimura grew up in Anaheim, attended Cal State Fullerton and was part a close-knit group of seven Orange County friends who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
Kimura was the only member of the group who did not survive.
"We scattered after the shooting began," says Yorba Linda's Ryan Miller, "and were reunited, less one, many hours later."
"She died at the concert," adds Kimura's cousin Mark. "Her friend tried to resuscitate her but did not get a response. A doctor also tried with no success. A very sad time for our family."
He described his cousin, who worked for the California Franchise Tax Board, as "a very loving and great human being with a passion for life."
A GoFundMe page was set up to raise $50,000 so Kimura's family can bring her remains back home from Las Vegas and help defray funeral expenses. Click here if you can help put the campaign over the top.
Here is Miller's message that accompanies the GoFundMe pitch:
Nicol's life was taken during the tragedy in Las Vegas. She did not deserve this and we are heartbroken, but we trust that her life and legacy will live on.
We are asking for your help in supporting the family of Nicol in bringing her home and celebrating her life in any way we all can. All proceeds will go to help Nicol's family with any and all expenses. Any additional money raised will be given to a charity in Nicol's name.
Nicol's heart was bigger than most human beings, her spirit was beautiful, her laugh was infectious, and she just had a way of making every time we gathered an awesome one. She made you jealous of how much she loved life. And if you didn't know her, you missed out on a better life than the one you have.
