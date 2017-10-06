menu

Online Campaign Aims to Bring Home Las Vegas Massacre Victim Nicol Kimura

Deputy and 2 Others in OCSD Family Injured in Las Vegas Massacre


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Online Campaign Aims to Bring Home Las Vegas Massacre Victim Nicol Kimura

Friday, October 6, 2017 at 4:04 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Nicol Kimura, R.I.P.
Nicol Kimura, R.I.P.
gofundme.com
A A

As of Thursday night, and after two days of being online, a crowdfunding campaign to bring home the body of a Placentia woman who was slain in Sunday's Las Vegas massacre had raised $44,000 toward its $50,000 goal.

Nicol Kimura grew up in Anaheim, attended Cal State Fullerton and was part a close-knit group of seven Orange County friends who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Kimura was the only member of the group who did not survive.

"We scattered after the shooting began," says Yorba Linda's Ryan Miller, "and were reunited, less one, many hours later."

Upcoming Events

"She died at the concert," adds Kimura's cousin Mark. "Her friend tried to resuscitate her but did not get a response. A doctor also tried with no success. A very sad time for our family."

He described his cousin, who worked for the California Franchise Tax Board, as "a very loving and great human being with a passion for life."

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise $50,000 so Kimura's family can bring her remains back home from Las Vegas and help defray funeral expenses. Click here if you can help put the campaign over the top.

Here is Miller's message that accompanies the GoFundMe pitch:

Nicol's life was taken during the tragedy in Las Vegas. She did not deserve this and we are heartbroken, but we trust that her life and legacy will live on.

We are asking for your help in supporting the family of Nicol in bringing her home and celebrating her life in any way we all can. All proceeds will go to help Nicol's family with any and all expenses. Any additional money raised will be given to a charity in Nicol's name.

Nicol's heart was bigger than most human beings, her spirit was beautiful, her laugh was infectious, and she just had a way of making every time we gathered an awesome one. She made you jealous of how much she loved life. And if you didn't know her, you missed out on a better life than the one you have.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >