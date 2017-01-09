Boy Scout Counselor and Relative Accused of Sex with Kids

Jay Brockman

This week the spotlight in shined on a pair of disturbing cases.

A 28-year-old Santa Ana resident is accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl relative over and over again for about a year.

A 23-year-old Fullerton resident allegedly sodomized and orally copulated an unconscious teen boy while working as a Boy Scouts camp counselor.

Nelson Eduardo Garcia-Soloranzo is accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old female relative. The 28-year-old Santa Ana resident was charged Dec. 30 with two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, three counts of intercourse with a minor younger than 10 and single counts each of incest and oral copulation on a child younger than 10. He also faces a sentencing enhancement for substantial sexual conduct with a minor as the victim was sexually assaulted over a period of about a year, alleges the Orange County District Attorney's office. Garcia-Soloranzo has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Jan. 20.

Sean Justin Lee San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Sean Justin Lee, a former Boy Scouts of America camp counselor, was popped on New Year's Day for the alleged sexual assault of an unconscious 16-year-old boy in July 2015. The 23-year-old Fullerton resident was working as a counselor at a Cedar Glen camp when he sodomized and orally copulated the minor, allege detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Specialized Investigations Division-Crimes Against Children Detail. Their investigation of Lee began after the boy told his parents what allegedly happened in October 2015. Following a lengthy probe that included interviews with other people who attended or worked at the camp, a warrant for Lee's arrest was obtained on Dec. 30 and he arrested on Jan. 1, deputies say. After posting $100,000 bail, Lee was released from jail. But the investigation continues, and anyone with more information is asked to call Detective MJ Higgins or Sgt. Dana Foster with the Crimes Against Children Detail at 909.387.3615.

