Free Science Policy Forum at UCI Aims to be Evidence-Based

Congressional candidate Michael Kotick is on a panel at today's "Letting Evidence Lead the Way - A Public Forum on Science Policy."

A public forum is being held later today at UC Irvine that aims to "create a bridge between scientists, graduate students, policymakers, political candidates and community members," according to organizers.

The Science Policy Group at UCI, in affiliation with the Union of Concerned Scientists, hosts "Letting Evidence Lead the Way - A Public Forum on Science Policy" from 4:30 to 8 p.m. in UCI Student Center & Event Services' Doheny Rooms C and D at 311 W. Peltason Dr., Irvine. Attendance, food and drinks are free.

"During this event, we will discuss evidence-based policy making on various issues currently facing Orange County citizens and the general American society," organizers announced. "Topics will include renewable energy, air pollution, climate change, toxic substance regulations, STEM education as well as federal and state research funding."