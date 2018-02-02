Blaze Bernstein Murder Prompts Call for New Hate Crime Protections

Prior to Samuel Woodward's court appearance this afternoon as a suspect in the Blaze Bernstein murder case, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas announced a new legislative effort in its wake. With State Senator Janet Nguyen by his side, Rackauckas offered no comments on the investigation at a called press conference, but noted a revelation of another kind.

"Over the last several weeks, we have discovered a glaring omission in our laws to protect all members of our community, especially LGBTQ members," Rackauckas said. "This community is often targeted for persecution and prejudice." Currently, state law offers no "protected class" status for victims murdered because of their sexual orientation and gender identity. If found guilty, the hate crime enhancement would have Woodward sentenced to life without the possibility of parole or even the death penalty.

Bernstein, a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student home on break in Lake Forest, was both gay and Jewish. ProPublica reporters tied Woodward, a 20-year-old Newport Beach resident, to Atomwaffen Division, a fascist extremist group. The two had previously been classmates at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana. According to a sheriff's affidavit obtained by the Orange County Register, Woodward claimed he picked up Bernstein on Jan. 2 from his Lake Forest home and drove to the parking lot of Hobby Lobby in Foothill Ranch. That's where Bernstein kissed Woodward on the lips, a move that Woodward told authorities was unwanted so much so that he wanted to call him a "faggot."