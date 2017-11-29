Black Friday: OC Weekly Cartoon

What else is there to say about America's unique love for firepower and long lines? Instead, here's a statement from the Weekly's beloved cartoonist, Bob Aul, about artistic inspiration, plus a reference to everyone's favorite NRA shill.

Take it away, Bob...

I learned through MAD magazine and National Lampoon how to depict the scenarios Wayne LaPierre must try to put out of his mind every night while creasing his underpants and starching his shirts in preparation for the next day of rationalizing the existence of an organization that enables in real life the scenarios Wayne LaPierre must try to put out of his head every night while creasing his underpants and starching his shirts in preparation for the next day of...

