 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Black Friday: OC Weekly CartoonEXPAND
Bob Aul

Black Friday: OC Weekly Cartoon

Nick Schou | November 29, 2017 | 6:03am
AA

What else is there to say about America's unique love for firepower and long lines? Instead, here's a statement from the Weekly's beloved cartoonist, Bob Aul, about artistic inspiration, plus a reference to everyone's favorite NRA shill.

Take it away, Bob...

I learned through MAD magazine and National Lampoon how to depict the scenarios Wayne LaPierre must try to put out of his mind every night while creasing his underpants and starching his shirts in preparation for the next day of rationalizing the existence of an organization that enables in real life the scenarios Wayne LaPierre must try to put out of his head every night while creasing his underpants and starching his shirts in preparation for the next day of...

 
Award-winning investigative journalist Nick Schou is Editor in Chief of OC Weekly. He is the author of Kill the Messenger: How the CIA’s Crack Cocaine Controversy Destroyed Journalist Gary Webb (Nation Books 2006), which provided the basis for the 2014 Focus Features release starring Jeremy Renner and the L.A. Times-bestseller Orange Sunshine: The Brotherhood of Eternal Love’s Quest to bring Peace, Love and Acid to the World, (Thomas Dunne 2009). He is also the author of The Weed Runners (2013) and Spooked: How the CIA Manipulates the Media and Hoodwinks Hollywood (2016).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >