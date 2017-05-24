menu

Seth White Held for Allegedly Beating Mom Senseless with Baseball Bat

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 10:22 a.m.
By Matt Coker
A state corrections officer is in extremely critical condition in a local hospital and her 18-year-old son is in custody today for allegedly beating his mother with a baseball bat in Anaheim last night.

The Anaheim Police Department received a call around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday about an assault at the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park, 5815 La Palma Avenue.

That's where officers found Karen White suffering from blunt force trauma on the floor of what is presumed to be her residence, according to police.

Witnesses say they saw a young man with a baseball bat running off after the attack. As police set up a perimeter, the victim's son, Seth White, allegedly called officers to cop to the crime and give his location. He was found and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation peace officer's injuries are reportedly life-threatening.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

