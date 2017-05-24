Seth White Held for Allegedly Beating Mom Senseless with Baseball Bat

A state corrections officer is in extremely critical condition in a local hospital and her 18-year-old son is in custody today for allegedly beating his mother with a baseball bat in Anaheim last night.

The Anaheim Police Department received a call around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday about an assault at the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park, 5815 La Palma Avenue.

That's where officers found Karen White suffering from blunt force trauma on the floor of what is presumed to be her residence, according to police.

Witnesses say they saw a young man with a baseball bat running off after the attack. As police set up a perimeter, the victim's son, Seth White, allegedly called officers to cop to the crime and give his location. He was found and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation peace officer's injuries are reportedly life-threatening.

