Badges? We've Got Your Stinkin' DACA Badges Right Here! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Badges? We've Got Your Stinkin' DACA Badges Right Here! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Friday, September 22, 2017 at 6:59 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
For this week's Orange Feathers, artist Algae proudly stands with undocumented youth and twisted the infamous anti-Mexican character in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. Take it away, Al!

I created these badges as a show of support for Dreamers caught in the untenable situation of facing deportation. I have no words for the Divider-in-Chief except, “BADGES?! I GOT YOUR STINKIN’ BADGES . . . RIGHT HERE!!!”

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

