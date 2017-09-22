Badges? We've Got Your Stinkin' DACA Badges Right Here! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]
For this week's Orange Feathers, artist Algae proudly stands with undocumented youth and twisted the infamous anti-Mexican character in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. Take it away, Al!
I created these badges as a show of support for Dreamers caught in the untenable situation of facing deportation. I have no words for the Divider-in-Chief except, “BADGES?! I GOT YOUR STINKIN’ BADGES . . . RIGHT HERE!!!”
BOOM
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Lucha VaVOOM! (18+)
TicketsFri., Oct. 27, 7:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
TicketsWed., Nov. 1, 7:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators
TicketsFri., Nov. 3, 7:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings
TicketsTue., Nov. 7, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!