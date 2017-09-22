Badges? We've Got Your Stinkin' DACA Badges Right Here! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

For this week's Orange Feathers, artist Algae proudly stands with undocumented youth and twisted the infamous anti-Mexican character in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. Take it away, Al!

I created these badges as a show of support for Dreamers caught in the untenable situation of facing deportation. I have no words for the Divider-in-Chief except, “BADGES?! I GOT YOUR STINKIN’ BADGES . . . RIGHT HERE!!!”



BOOM

