Baby Face [Hey, You!]

Bob Aul

You were the weirdly innocent face staring at me from between some leaves on my fence as my dog barked excitedly at you in my back yard. I couldn't tell what you were at first. I went to get my dog leash so I could keep him away from you, but by the time I returned, he was running around with you in his mouth. Then he saw the leash and dropped you on the ground. You looked like a big dead rat. I brought the dog inside and returned with a plastic bag to put you in, but all I could see was a cute little baby opossum wandering off, probably looking for its mom. Good luck, little fella!

