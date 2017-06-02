menu

Baby Face [Hey, You!]

Friday, June 2, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Anonymous
Bob Aul
You were the weirdly innocent face staring at me from between some leaves on my fence as my dog barked excitedly at you in my back yard. I couldn't tell what you were at first. I went to get my dog leash so I could keep him away from you, but by the time I returned, he was running around with you in his mouth. Then he saw the leash and dropped you on the ground. You looked like a big dead rat. I brought the dog inside and returned with a plastic bag to put you in, but all I could see was a cute little baby opossum wandering off, probably looking for its mom. Good luck, little fella!

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

Anonymous

