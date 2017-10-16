menu

Luke William Ferguson Held in Aliso Viejo Double Homicide

Luke William Ferguson Held in Aliso Viejo Double Homicide

Monday, October 16, 2017 at 4:38 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Luke William Ferguson
Orange County Sheriff's Department
A A

A 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his father and his father's girlfriend and of wounding two others in Aliso Viejo Thursday was held without bail over the weekend.

Luke William Ferguson was booked into Orange County Jail after being apprehended in Inglewood following a high speed chase Friday afternoon.

He was in a stolen car and packing a handgun, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

A report of shots fired sent deputies to 6 Ashbury Court in The Hamptons community of Aliso Viejo around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, when four victims of gunshot wounds were found.

Lisa Cosenza, 51, and Luke Ferguson's 59-year-old father Douglas Ferguson, both of Aliso Viejo, died from their injuries. She formerly was a Daily Pilot advertising director.

Unidentified men ages 23 and 48 were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

A search for the shooter originally took law enforcement to Ventura, but the suspect was later spotted in Inglewood driving at a high rate of speed, according to deputies, who joined with Inglewood police officers in conducting a traffic stop that led to Luke Ferguson being taken into custody.

He was being held on suspicion of double homicide and double attempted homicide.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

