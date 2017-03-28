Man Who Sought Sex Dates With Middle School Girls Gets Punished

EXPAND Jordan Bresyn

Facing a potential decade in prison for seeking sex with two underage girls, a 25-year-old, onetime Buena Park Claim Jumper waiter on Monday successfully convinced a federal judge to reject a prosecutor's sentencing argument and issue a reduced punishment of 75 months.

"The way I acted was immature and wrong," a shackled Jordan Bresyn told U.S. District Court Judge Andrew J. Guilford. "What I said [to the minors, ages 13 and 14] was nasty . . . My heart goes out to the victims and their families."

According to law enforcement files, Bresyn separately pursued both minors on Badoo, an adult dating website, by discussing oral sex and intercourse as well as sending photographs of his genitalia and asking for reciprocal "sexy" images that would qualify as child pornography.

Bresyn might have escaped his legal predicament if he hadn't pursued the girls after they rejected his advances in text messages, one telling him to "go away."

The 13-year-old girl indicated she didn't want a relationship because of the 10-year age gap, but he reiterated his desire to "hook up" at the beach or in the backseat of a car.

When she said he would be committing a crime by having sex with her, Bresyn replied, "Haha, so what?"

That girl told her parents, who notified the Orange County Child Exploitation Task Force. Bresyn's two-week pursuit of this minor ended after investigators took control of the victim's phone to respond to his messages. Posing as the girl, they encouraged him to act on his desires by buying a box of Trojan condoms and meeting for a date at the San Clemente pier on Jan. 17, 2014. Officers arrested him when he arrived.

Three days earlier, Bresyn sought to trade drugs for sex in a public park with the 14-year-old victim.

Assistant United States Attorney Anne Gannon told Guilford that her office considered the crimes "very serious," which is why federal officials assumed control over the case after local prosecutors were allegedly contemplating letting Bresyn off with a punishment of time served, less than a year, in the Orange County Jail and no sex offender registration.

Defense lawyer Diane Bass acknowledged that her client had been "persistent" in his contacts with the minors but argued that law enforcement agents "escalated" the problem by luring him to make contact at the pier. Bass pushed for a prison term of no more than 51 months, claiming a sex offender registration requirement will harm his future ability to marry and create a family.

"He is truly very remorseful," she said. "He's renewed his [religious] faith."

More than 20 Bresyn supporters attended the March 27 hearing inside the Ronald Reagan Federal Courthouse and heard the defendant say, "I have to live with the guilt. I've tried to better myself. [The arrest] was a blessing in disguise . . . Thankfully, I didn't have a chance to physically harm those girls."

Over Gannon's objection, Guilford gave him credit for assisting an unrelated police investigation, which the judge said "indicates a change of heart."

Guilford—who previously sealed a huge portion of the case from public view, including an August 2016 guilty plea agreement—ordered the defendant to enroll in sex offender and substance abuse classes as well as pay one of the victims $9,500 as reimbursement for therapy costs.

When Bresyn emerges from prison, he must register as a sex offender and undergo a decade of intense federal supervision while performing 20 hours a week of community service.

The judge said he hopes the punishment will be a deterrent for anyone thinking about following in Bresyn's footsteps.

It is illegal to attempt to induce a minor into sexual activity.

