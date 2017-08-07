menu

ATMurder: Man found Shot Dead Near Garden Grove Bank's ATM

Monday, August 7, 2017 at 9:37 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
Reports of shots fired Sunday night sent police to a Garden Grove bank, where officers found a man who had been shot to death.

The discovery happened just after 10:10 p.m. near the ATM at the Bank of America at Westminster Avenue and Brookhurst Street, according to Garden Grove Police Lt. Carl Whitney.

Witnesses told cops they saw two men leaving the area in a silver or gray sports car after the shots were fired, Whitney said.

No other suspect descriptions have been released, nor has the name of the deceased.

Whitney directed anyone with information that can help the investigation to call the Garden Grove Police Department at 714.741.5800.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

