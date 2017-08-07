ATMurder: Man found Shot Dead Near Garden Grove Bank's ATM

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

Reports of shots fired Sunday night sent police to a Garden Grove bank, where officers found a man who had been shot to death.

The discovery happened just after 10:10 p.m. near the ATM at the Bank of America at Westminster Avenue and Brookhurst Street, according to Garden Grove Police Lt. Carl Whitney.

Witnesses told cops they saw two men leaving the area in a silver or gray sports car after the shots were fired, Whitney said.

No other suspect descriptions have been released, nor has the name of the deceased.

Whitney directed anyone with information that can help the investigation to call the Garden Grove Police Department at 714.741.5800.

