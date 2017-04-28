Asleep At the Wheel [Hey, You!]

Bob Aul

You were the borracho in the beat-up, old Dodge minivan; 8:30 in the morning is one hell of an odd time to be passed out drunk behind the wheel on Garden Grove Boulevard. I parked your van in the parking lot next door before the police could see you, and then I put you at one of the outdoor tables. You were mumbling in Spanish, so I left you a note telling you where I hid your keys and a cup of coffee. Get some help because even if you never hurt yourself or anyone else, the next time, it could be Orange PD who finds you.

