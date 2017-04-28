Asleep At the Wheel [Hey, You!]
|
Bob Aul
You were the borracho in the beat-up, old Dodge minivan; 8:30 in the morning is one hell of an odd time to be passed out drunk behind the wheel on Garden Grove Boulevard. I parked your van in the parking lot next door before the police could see you, and then I put you at one of the outdoor tables. You were mumbling in Spanish, so I left you a note telling you where I hid your keys and a cup of coffee. Get some help because even if you never hurt yourself or anyone else, the next time, it could be Orange PD who finds you.
Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.
