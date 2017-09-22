menu

ARTIC Chill [Hey, You!]

Tip Secret [Hey, You!]


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

ARTIC Chill [Hey, You!]

Friday, September 22, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Anonymous
ARTIC Chill [Hey, You!]
Bob Aul
A A

You are the grumpy, secretive, uninformed employees working in the transportation center. Your job is to provide helpful information to customers trying to utilize civilized public transportation. Talking with two workers at the lots and two workers at the customer-service counter gets you four different answers about long-term parking. Although there is a form available online that can be filled out and submitted, one can't be assured anyone got it. There's no email notification, and no one answers the phone or returns calls. If you print out the form, the folks behind the glass won't take it because even though the information is identical, the font is different. Don't you know your customers are the taxpayers footing the bill for the deficit the center is running?

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

Anonymous

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >