Bob Aul

You are the grumpy, secretive, uninformed employees working in the transportation center. Your job is to provide helpful information to customers trying to utilize civilized public transportation. Talking with two workers at the lots and two workers at the customer-service counter gets you four different answers about long-term parking. Although there is a form available online that can be filled out and submitted, one can't be assured anyone got it. There's no email notification, and no one answers the phone or returns calls. If you print out the form, the folks behind the glass won't take it because even though the information is identical, the font is different. Don't you know your customers are the taxpayers footing the bill for the deficit the center is running?

