Anaheim Holds DUI Checkpoint Tonight at Well-Traveled Intersection

Don't drink like a fish and drive in Anaheim tonight.

The Anaheim Police Department Traffic Unit holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint tonight from 8 p.m. through 3 a.m.

It will be held near South State College Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, according to an APD advisory.

Why? The department cites research showing that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely.

Checkpoint funding is provided to the Anaheim Police Department from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

