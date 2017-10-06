Anaheim Holds DUI Checkpoint Tonight at Well-Traveled Intersection
|
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Anaheim tonight.
Jay Brockman
The Anaheim Police Department Traffic Unit holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint tonight from 8 p.m. through 3 a.m.
It will be held near South State College Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, according to an APD advisory.
Why? The department cites research showing that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely.
Checkpoint funding is provided to the Anaheim Police Department from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings
TicketsTue., Nov. 7, 7:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks
TicketsThu., Nov. 9, 7:00pm
-
WWE Presents NXT Live!
TicketsSat., Nov. 11, 6:00pm
-
PBR: Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour
TicketsSat., Nov. 11, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!