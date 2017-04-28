Anaheim Police Hold DUI Checkpoint Tonight

Don't drink like a fish and drive in Anaheim tonight. Jay Brockman

The Anaheim Police Traffic Unit holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint from 8 night through 3 a.m. Saturday along Ball Road between East Street and State College Boulevard, the department announced.

Officers will check motorists who are stopped momentarily for proper licensing and signs of alcohol impairment, with specially trained cops also seeking drivers on drugs.

To avoid the ton of trouble that comes with a DUI conviction, the APD suggests that those who must imbibe and travel designate a sober driver, call a cab or use a ride service app .

Checkpoint funding comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

