Anaheim Police Hold DUI Checkpoint Tonight

Friday, April 28, 2017 at 8:32 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Anaheim tonight.
The Anaheim Police Traffic Unit holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint from 8 night through 3 a.m. Saturday along Ball Road between East Street and State College Boulevard, the department announced.

Officers will check motorists who are stopped momentarily for proper licensing and signs of alcohol impairment, with specially trained cops also seeking drivers on drugs.

To avoid the ton of trouble that comes with a DUI conviction, the APD suggests that those who must imbibe and travel designate a sober driver, call a cab or use a ride service app .

Checkpoint funding comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

