Anaheim Police Hold DUI Checkpoint Tonight
|
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Anaheim tonight.
Jay Brockman
The Anaheim Police Traffic Unit holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint from 8 night through 3 a.m. Saturday along Ball Road between East Street and State College Boulevard, the department announced.
Officers will check motorists who are stopped momentarily for proper licensing and signs of alcohol impairment, with specially trained cops also seeking drivers on drugs.
To avoid the ton of trouble that comes with a DUI conviction, the APD suggests that those who must imbibe and travel designate a sober driver, call a cab or use a ride service app .
Checkpoint funding comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Atlanta Braves
TicketsMon., May. 29, 6:07pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves
TicketsMon., May. 29, 6:07pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins
TicketsThu., Jun. 1, 7:07pm
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Minnesota Twins
TicketsThu., Jun. 1, 7:07pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!