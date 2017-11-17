 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Laguna Niguel tonight.
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Laguna Niguel tonight.
Jay Brockman

Laguna Niguel Sees Anti-DUI Saturation Patrols Tonight

Matt Coker | November 17, 2017 | 5:30am
AA

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department DUI Enforcement Team hold saturation patrols in Laguna Niguel tonight.

Laguna Niguel is a contract city for the sheriff's department, so deputies conduct normal patrols there. Saturday patrols put extra deputies on streets known for drunken driving arrests, crashes and deaths.

Tonight's is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

When it comes to the need for such an operation, deputies point to research showing that alcohol-involved collisions led to 1,155 deaths and nearly 24,000 injuries in California in 2014, the sheriff's department having investigated 149 DUI collisions over the past three years that killed 10 and injured 45, and high visibility enforcement using checkpoints and saturation patrols has lowered the number of people killed and injured in alcohol- or drug-impaired crashes.

Funding comes to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for the patrols from a California Office
of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >