Another Momicide: Fullerton Police Say Man Stabbed Mother to Death

ATMurder: Man found Shot Dead Near Garden Grove Bank's ATM


Another Momicide: Fullerton Police Say Man Stabbed Mother to Death

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 8:20 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A Fullerton man was arrested early this morning for allegedly stabbing his mother to death and wounding her 75-year-old boyfriend in the apartment they shared.

A 9-1-1 call came in around 1:40 a.m. from the unidentified 50-year-old woman, who was screaming she had been stabbed at her residence in the 100 block of South Pritchard Avenue, according to a Fullerton Police Department advisory.

Officers arrived to find the woman suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen outside the apartment complex, but she later died at a local trauma center, police say. Her name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to the release.

Her unidentified 30-year-old son—who resided in the apartment with her, her boyfriend and her adult daughter— is suspected of having argued with his sibling before storming off to his bedroom and refusing to open the door, according to police, who say they suspect he came out with a knife and stabbed his mother when she went to check on him.

The son next stabbed his mother's boyfriend in the arm before fleeing, say police, who had the victim listed in serious condition at a hospital this morning.

The suspect was arrested near the scene of the stabbings and booked into Fullerton City Jail on suspicion of murder, according to police, who add they believe a knife officers recovered was used in the crimes.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to call the Fullerton Police Department at 714.738.6753. Orange County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

