Another Beautiful Day at Thousand Steps Beach in Laguna [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon
Oh, what a dream must it be to live in Laguna Beach, where the big controversy recently is too many people visiting its famed Thousand Steps Beach. Orange County Register reporter Ericka I. Ritchie (who doesn't like trees in the city) has been reporting about how residents are complaining about too many tourists and spring breakers ruining South Laguna's idyll.
Toward that, artist Luke McGarry devotes this week's Orange Feathers to Thousand Steps. He's too much of a savage to offer an artist's statement, so we'll do it for him: BRUH...
