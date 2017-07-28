DUI Checkpoints Tonight in Anaheim and Laguna Niguel
|
Look for this to play out in Laguna Niguel tonight.
Orange County Sheriff's Department
Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s DUI Enforcement Team hold a DUI and drivers license checkpoint from 7 tonight through 3 a.m. Saturday.
The exact location was not disclosed.
By contrast, the Anaheim Police Department announced Brookhurst Street north of Ball Road will be where their DUI checkpoint is tonight.
That Traffic Unit operation runs 8 p.m.-3 a.m.
Funding for DUI operations by both agencies is provided by separate California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Usa Women's Volleyball Cup-usa Vs Brazil
TicketsSun., Aug. 27, 4:00pm
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Oakland Athletics
TicketsMon., Aug. 28, 7:07pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics
TicketsMon., Aug. 28, 7:07pm
-
Women's Volleyball Cup - United States Versus Brazil
TicketsTue., Aug. 29, 7:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!