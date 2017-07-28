DUI Checkpoints Tonight in Anaheim and Laguna Niguel

Look for this to play out in Laguna Niguel tonight. Orange County Sheriff's Department

Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s DUI Enforcement Team hold a DUI and drivers license checkpoint from 7 tonight through 3 a.m. Saturday.

The exact location was not disclosed.

By contrast, the Anaheim Police Department announced Brookhurst Street north of Ball Road will be where their DUI checkpoint is tonight.

That Traffic Unit operation runs 8 p.m.-3 a.m.

Funding for DUI operations by both agencies is provided by separate California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

