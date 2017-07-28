menu

DUI Checkpoints Tonight in Anaheim and Laguna Niguel


    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Friday, July 28, 2017 at 5:03 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Look for this to play out in Laguna Niguel tonight.
Orange County Sheriff's Department
Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s DUI Enforcement Team hold a DUI and drivers license checkpoint from 7 tonight through 3 a.m. Saturday.

The exact location was not disclosed.

By contrast, the Anaheim Police Department announced Brookhurst Street north of Ball Road will be where their DUI checkpoint is tonight.

That Traffic Unit operation runs 8 p.m.-3 a.m.

Funding for DUI operations by both agencies is provided by separate California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

