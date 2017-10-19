Anaheim Stabbing Murder May Be Gang-Related: Police

A man was stabbed to death in an Anaheim street fight this morning that police say may have been gang-related.

The fight in the area of Helena and Santa Ana streets produced a call around 5:15 a.m. that sent officers to the location where they found the unidentified man, who was already dead, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

The stabbing may have been gang related, according to Wyatt, who added the search for answers closed the area between Harbor Boulevard and Clementine Street this morning for the homicide investigation.

Anyone with helpful information can leave anonymous tips with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or via occrimestoppers.org.

