Anaheim Stabbing Murder May Be Gang-Related: PoliceEXPAND
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

Anaheim Stabbing Murder May Be Gang-Related: Police

Matt Coker | October 19, 2017 | 10:29am
A man was stabbed to death in an Anaheim street fight this morning that police say may have been gang-related.

The fight in the area of Helena and Santa Ana streets produced a call around 5:15 a.m. that sent officers to the location where they found the unidentified man, who was already dead, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

The stabbing may have been gang related, according to Wyatt, who added the search for answers closed the area between Harbor Boulevard and Clementine Street this morning for the homicide investigation.

Anyone with helpful information can leave anonymous tips with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or via occrimestoppers.org.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

