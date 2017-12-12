 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
The scene of the crime: American Junkie on the Peninsula.EXPAND
The scene of the crime: American Junkie on the Peninsula.
Google

Sean Robert McLaughlin Charged in American Junkie Overdose Case

Matt Coker | December 12, 2017 | 6:53am
AA

The former security manager at the American Junkie nightclub in Newport Beach has been charged with supplying drugs to patrons, causing multiple overdoses and one overdose death, according to authorities.

Sean Robert McLaughlin, 43, of Aliso Viejo, is also accused of holding a woman against her will in his American Junkie office and supplying her with ecstasy—a month before the four men he’d allegedly plied with cocaine laced with fentanyl were hospitalized.

Related Stories

Newport Beach Fire Department paramedics responded to a medical distress call at the nightspot at 2406 Newport Blvd. after 1 a.m. in November 2016, when they sent the club patrons to local hospitals for treatment. Ahmed Said, 25, of Santa Ana, died at 7:06 that same morning at Huntington Beach Hospital.

After McLaughlin was booked into the Newport Beach Police Department jail that night for suspected involuntary manslaughter, further investigation uncovered the September 2016 incident with the woman. There is no mention of manslaughter in the Orange County District Attorney’s office announcement about the charges that were filed against McLaughlin last Friday, Dec. 8.

They are: four felony counts of sale/transportation of a controlled substance, a single felony count of sale/transportation of ecstasy, a misdemeanor count of false imprisonment and four sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.

A conviction could send him to state prison for 16 years. At press time he was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail while awaiting arraignment.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >