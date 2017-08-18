Alt-Right Realizes an Eclipse is Happening This Monday [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]
So are you excited about this Monday's upcoming solar eclipse? HELL YA! Not so happy are alt-losers, as Weekly artist Luke McGarry shows in this week's Orange Feathers. He's too much of a savage to offer an artist's statement, but the caption says it all...HA!
