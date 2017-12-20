Pregnant Mother of Four Charged in Severe Torture of Twin Toddlers

A pregnant mother of four is spending the holidays behind bars in lieu of $1 million bail, and if the 26-year-old Santa Ana resident is ultimately convicted of having tortured her 15-month-old twins, she could be off to prison for 26 years to life, according to prosecutors.

Sacil Siglaly Lucero was scheduled to be arraigned at the Santa Ana Central Jail Tuesday on charges related to severe injuries inflicted on the boy and girl, including skull fractures, rib fractures and bruising, states a release from the Orange County District Attorney's office (OCDA).

A friend of Lucero, who claimed the girl had fallen in her bathroom, took the lifeless and unresponsive child to UCI Medical Center in Orange on Sunday, when upon examining her hospital staff contacted the Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD). The girl suffered multiple injuries, including major head trauma. She is being treated for brain bleed and partial partial paralysis and, as of Tuesday, was listed in critical condition, the OCDA says.