Alleged Groper Has Gropey Past; Is a 7-Eleven Clerk a Pervy Peckinpah?

Jay Brockman

A La Habra man recently arrested for allegedly groping a 15-year-old girl has a gropey past, according to authorities.

A cashier has been arrested on suspicion of trying to record a woman using the restroom in a Westminster convenience store.

Police believe that's Christian Moreno and his car in images pulled from surveillance video in the latest groping investigation. Brea Police Department

Christian Moreno, 22, is accused of being the man who, on the morning of Jan. 9, grabbed a teen from behind and groped her as she was walking in the 1800 block of West Skywood Street on her way to Sonora High School, according to the Brea Police Department. He was arrested on Feb. 9 while walking near Brea and State College boulevards.

Christian Moreno from his March 2015 booking session. Whittier Police Department

One reason police suspect Moreno is the groper is because he owns a red, 2016 Mazda 6 that matches the description of the sedan used in the Skywood Street incident, based on images pulled from residential surveillance cameras.

Related Stories Christian Moreno of La Habra Accused of Trying to Kidnap Lady Jogging in Whittier

Another reason for the heavy suspicion is the 22-year-old's past: He pleaded guilty in January 2015 to flashing his junk in public the year before.

Moreno's latest mugshot Brea Police Department

Then, there is what happened two months after that plea ...

In March 2015, he was arrested in Whittier after he allegedly tried to grab a woman who was jogging. She was running around 9:10 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 15900 block of Whittier Boulevard, where she was grabbed by a stranger.

A struggle ensued and she suffered minor scrapes and bruises as they both fell to the ground. Fortunately, a good Samaritan came to the woman's aid and chased the attacker away.

For that crime, Moreno was facing an attempted kidnapping rap and had been held on $1 million bail. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, Moreno pleaded no contest on July 10, 2015 to false imprisonment by violence. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison to be served in county jail..

At last word, Moreno was being held at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange in lieu of $1 millon bail.

Pablo Eduardo Nava Diaz, 22, of Santa Ana, was arrested Feb. 12 for allegedly videotaping a woman using the restroom at the 7-Eleven where he worked. The alleged victim called the Westminster Police Department around 7:40 p.m. to report the clerk at the convenience store on Newland Street and Westminster Avenue used a cell phone to record her doing her business. Diaz was arrested on suspicion of invasion of privacy and for an outstanding warrant for driving without a license last year.

The suspect clerk? Facebook

Meanwhile, video of a woman talking to a 7-Eleven store clerk and accusing him of what may have been that crime was posted on Facebook.

She identified it as the same store and around the same time as when police were contacted, although cops have not confirmed that is the same suspect—which is actually less comforting.

Think about it: If that is not the man police popped, that means there is another 7-Eleven clerk being accused of doing the same thing as Diaz.

BTW, he was released from custody after being held at the Central Men’s Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.

