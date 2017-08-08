Fun with Orange County Register Dating Ad and Raping Deputy Story

Disclaimer: The person posting this recognizes that randomly generated banner advertisements can appear over OC Weekly stories in an equally embarrassing fashion.

S/he also recognizes it is 4 p.m. on a slow news day and there's nothing better to post, so ... gulp ... enjoy!

A wascally weader found the juxtaposition below chuckle-inducing.

An atypical dating side banner advertisement on ocregister.com above the Anaheim daily's version of the update to R. Scott Moxley's "Federal Jury Rejects OC Sheriff's Excuse For Keeping Rapist Deputy On Patrol Duty," anyone?