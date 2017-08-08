menu

Fun with Orange County Register Dating Ad and Raping Deputy Story

Fun with Orange County Register Dating Ad and Raping Deputy Story

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 6:25 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Fun with Orange County Register Dating Ad and Raping Deputy Story
Disclaimer: The person posting this recognizes that randomly generated banner advertisements can appear over OC Weekly stories in an equally embarrassing fashion.

S/he also recognizes it is 4 p.m. on a slow news day and there's nothing better to post, so ... gulp ... enjoy!

A wascally weader found the juxtaposition below chuckle-inducing.

An atypical dating side banner advertisement on ocregister.com above the Anaheim daily's version of the update to R. Scott Moxley's "Federal Jury Rejects OC Sheriff's Excuse For Keeping Rapist Deputy On Patrol Duty," anyone?

Fun with Orange County Register Dating Ad and Raping Deputy StoryEXPAND
Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

