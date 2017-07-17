YouTube Stuntman Anthony Booth "8Booth" Armer Cops to Misdemeanors

EXPAND 8Booth before a jump ... YouTube/KCBS

Anthony Booth "8Booth" Armer, who filmed himself jumping off high perches into shallow Orange County waters, posted the footage on YouTube and pleaded with the public to send him donations to defray medical costs after one such stunt landed him in the hospital, has copped to two counts of unauthorized entry of a dwelling and two of trespassing with intent to interfere with business.

After entering the pleas on Friday, the 28-year-old Laguna Niguel resident was sentenced to a day in county jail, three years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

On July 21, 2016, Armer climbed over a retaining wall onto the gated property of a private residence in Laguna Beach, where he made his way up to the roof, jumped into the ocean near Table Rock Beach and recorded the stunt for YouTube, where he has his own channel. A Laguna Beach Police Department investigation determined that Armer did not have permission to access the property, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office.

Then, on Sept. 29, 2016, Armer climbed over a wall and accessed employee-only areas of the Surf and Sand Hotel in Laguna Beach, where from the fifth floor he jumped into the gated, guest-only pool. Employees reported the leap to Laguna Beach cops because "8Booth" was not a guest of the hotel, prosecutors say.

... and later recovering in a hospital. GoFundMe

On Oct. 6, 2016, Armer entered the private Newport Towers residential building on West Coast Highway in Newport Beach, where he ran up several flights of stairs before jumping from the building's roof to the harbor below. Newport Towers security reported the trespassing to the Newport Beach Police Department, the OCDA says.

Armer was charged with three misdemeanor counts on Oct. 25, 2016, and a day later officers from the Laguna Beach Police Department arrested him. But that did not stop "8Booth" from trespassing onto the roof of the Pacific Edge Hotel in Laguna Beach on Dec. 28, 2016, when he jumped into the hotel swimming pool and suffered severe injuries to both of his feet.

"Just seeking a little support to keep doing what I'm doing or else I'll be working the rest of my life to pay this off," Armer wrote on a GoFundMe page from his hospital bed. "Asking a small favor from you. A donation of any kind would be phenomenal. ... It means the world to me."

