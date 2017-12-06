36-year-old Man Shot Dead Today in Santa Ana 7-Eleven Parking Lot

A 36-year-old man was shot to death in the parking lot of a Santa Ana 7-Eleven store early today, according to police.

Dispatch got the call at 1:41 a.m. about a shooting and a man down in the parking lot of the convenience store at 302 E. 17th St., states a Santa Ana Police Department advisory.

Officers arrived at the location to find the unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Orange County Fire Authority personnel arrived, treated the victim and rushed him to a local trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 2:12 a.m., police say.

Homicide detectives "have declared the case gang-related and are actively pursuing leads," according to the advisory, which also notes, "There are no suspects in custody at this time."

This case may be eligible for the City of Santa Ana Homicide Reward Program, states SAPD, whose detectives request anyone with information to call the Homicide Section at 714.245.8390. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

