36-year-old Man Shot Dead Today in Santa Ana 7-Eleven Parking Lot
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

Matt Coker | December 6, 2017 | 9:33am
A 36-year-old man was shot to death in the parking lot of a Santa Ana 7-Eleven store early today, according to police.

Dispatch got the call at 1:41 a.m. about a shooting and a man down in the parking lot of the convenience store at 302 E. 17th St., states a Santa Ana Police Department advisory.

Officers arrived at the location to find the unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Orange County Fire Authority personnel arrived, treated the victim and rushed him to a local trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 2:12 a.m., police say.

Homicide detectives "have declared the case gang-related and are actively pursuing leads," according to the advisory, which also notes, "There are no suspects in custody at this time."

This case may be eligible for the City of Santa Ana Homicide Reward Program, states SAPD, whose detectives request anyone with information to call the Homicide Section at 714.245.8390. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

