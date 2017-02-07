4 of 10 Richest Porn Stars Have Strong Orange County Ties (and Gags)

Jenna Jameson's booking photo from May 2012 DUI arrest in Westminster. Westminster Police Department

A recently published list of the 10 richest porn stars includes four entrants with strong Orange County ties.

Most are actually former porn stars, however.

The list was published by Pagal Parrot, which is produced by Chandigarh, India-based creative professionals who "curate and create relevant Indian stories that entertain, inspire and keep you hooked."

They don't really explain their source or methodology in arriving at their amounts of wealth for the 10 women on their list, although they explain the absence of men is due to female adult entertainers being paid more generally than penis packers.

Pagal Parrot has at No. 1 Jenna Jameson (no surprise) with a reported net worth of $15 million. "Jenna Jameson is an American entrepreneur, webcam model and former pornographic film actress," writes list author Baljit Singh. "She’s often called 'The Queen of Porn' and has been known [as] the world’s most famous adult entertainment performer."

Gustavo Arellano, Brandon Ferguson and Shuji Sakai went into greater detail about Jameson's financial rise in their 2013 story "America's Porn Paradise!" and online "20 Greatest Adult Film Stars in OC History" slideshow. For the fourth entrant on the OC Weekly list, they wrote:

What separated Jameson from the other girls in the industry, though, was an insatiable ambition to be the biggest name in porn history. She is the only actress in AVN Awards history to win Best New Starlet, Best Actress and Best Couples Sex Scene in the same year (1996), as well as as being one of the highest-paid actresses in porn. But Jameson's genius is in the vertical integration of her brand: With the launch of ClubJenna.com in 2000, she become her own actress, producer, director and boss, a pioneering move that every adult actor and actress has followed since. Lucky timing helped drive Jameson's careerthe Internet boom fueled her fame and filled her coffers when porn distribution was no longer limited to seedy adult bookstores. (Speaking of bookstores, her How to Make Love Like a Porn Star: A Cautionary Tale just might be the only New York Times best-seller written by a porn star and co-written with a Times writer we'll ever see.) More than any other female star, Jameson's enduring legacy is her mainstreaming of hardcore porn, making it not a shameful, renegade thrill, but a long-term career move that could generate a fortune.

Jameson famously lived in a Huntington Harbour estate with MMA legend Tito Ortiz, the "Bad Boy of Huntington Beach" and father of their twin sons. While raising them, she retired from porn in 2008. On April 26, 2010, Ortiz was arrested for felony domestic violence at the home, and Jameson was photographed afterward with a bandaged arm. She accused him of being abusive, and he accused her of being erratic and addicted to OxyContin, but both later recanted and briefly reconciled. But they eventually split up for good, and Ortiz still resides in the same home, where he entertains his new main squeeze, Octagon Girl Amber Nichole Miller.

The ClubJenna founder's net worth being $15 million is curious because, amid her breakup from Ortiz, she cried poor at one point and said she had to become a webcam model to make ends meet. She is now pregnant with her third child, and the father this time is Israeli diamond dealer and convicted fraudster Lior Bitton. Jameson, a former devout Catholic who is converting to Judaism so she can marry Bitton, is now a staunch defender of Israel, the Jewish people and Donald Trump, in about that order.

Jenna Haze at 2011 AVN Awards in Las Vegas. Star Factory PR

At No. 6 on the Pagal Parrot compilation is Jenna Haze, with a net worth of $3.5 million. "Haze has won numerous adult industry awards, including the 2003 AVN Award for Best New Starlet," Singh writes. "Jenna retired from the industry at the age of 30 and had starred over 500 adult films. After retiring, Jenna directed 13 adult films."

The Fullerton native was No. 2 on the "20 Greatest Adult Film Stars in OC History" list, which does include men. Nadya "Octomom" Suleman was ranked No. 1. Here's what our guys wrote about the former Marie Callender's waitress.

Her torrid scenes with both men and women made Haze a fan and industry favorite for years, as she became the Hank Aaron of the porn world, improving with every year. She won AVN's 2009 award for Female Performer of the Year and the 2011 honor for fan favorite, the same year she won for Best All-Sex Release, Best All-Girl Release and Best Young Release as a producer, actress and director for Cum-Spoiled Brats under her Jennaration X production company. Haze summarily announced her retirement from acting in February 2012, shortly after being inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame, deciding to concentrate on her production and directing empire. Her PG-rated Instagram account boasts more than 36,000 followers and beams images of her travels around the world. It's wonderful to think that for every North County resident who came of age in the 1990s and knows that the shy, quiet girl who was their classmate in local junior-high and high schools around Fullerton and La Habra is now a sexvid goddess, there are dozens who haven't a clue.

Sunny Leone also shares the red carpet at the 2011 AVN Awards. Star Factory PR

The No. 9 entrant on the Pagal Parrot list is Sunny Leone, with a net worth of $2.5 million. She's actually the relevant Indian story that—how did they put it?—"entertains, inspires and keeps you hooked."

"Former porn star Sunny Leone has found instant success in Bollywood, starring in several romantic-comedy mainstream feature-films and appearing in bold music videos," Singh writes.

She was born in Canada to Sikh Punjabi parents; her father was born in Tibet and raised in Delhi, while her mother was from Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh. When the girl born Karenjit Kaur Vohra was 13, her family moved to Fort Gratiot, Michigan. But they relocated to Lake Forest a year later to fulfill her grandparents' dream that the family be together in one place.

While attending nursing school, she moonlighted as an exotic dancer. After a friend suggested she pursue modeling, she wound up at Penthouse magazine. That is when she chose the stage name "Sunny;" it was Penthouse founder Bob Guccione who came up with "Leone." She went on to be named "Penthouse Pet of the Year" in 2003 and starred in the video Penthouse Pets in Paradise alongside Tera Patrick, who is No. 2 on the Pagal Parrot list of richest porn stars.

Leone in 2005 inked a three-year deal with Vivid Entertainment, the adult film and website company that also figured prominently in the careers of Jameson and Octomom. Leone said at the time she would only do lesbian scenes. A tomboy who played street hockey with the boys in Canada, she had discovered her bisexuality at age 18.

She left Vivid for other companies and then, like Jameson, eventually took control of her brand, with her websites and business interests running under the Leone L.L.C. banner. She once said in an interview that 80 percent of her traffic and 60 percent of her revenue came from India. Leone has gone on to work in mainstream film and television, often in her parents' native India.

Pagal Parrot has at No. 10 Jayden Jaymes with a net worth of $2 million. "Began her career in adult films in November 2006, [and] she has starred in 367 porno films," Singh writes. "In 2010, she won an AVN Award for Best Group Sex Scene for the film in 2040."

Jaymes was born in Upland but as recently as four years ago she was living in Huntington Beach, as was her sister. She also used to co-host the SexSquad podcast with Huntington Beach-born adult actress Jayden Cole. They went by "The Two Jaydens."

Jayden Jaymes is the only Pagal Parrot lister still in the porn biz.

