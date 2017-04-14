4 Charged in Placentia Front Yard Murder But One Suspect is on the Lam
Four men have been charged with special-circumstances murder, which could lead to death penalty sentences, in the fatal shooting of a man in his Placentia front yard in January.
One suspect remains a fugitive, however.
He is Augustina Velasquez, who was charged with murder with special circumstances and first-degree residential burglary along with Charles Frederick Coghill, Ysrael Cardova and Ricardo Valenzuela, according to the felony complaint.
Robert Rios, 35, was gunned down around 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in front of his home in the 900 block of Vista Avenue in Placentia.
In March, police released surveillance video of three men entering Rios' front yard. No motive for the shooting was given at the time.
The felony complaint alleges the shooting happened during a burglary and that Valenzuela and Velasquez had been armed with a machine gun while Coghill carried an unspecified firearm.
Coghill already pleaded not guilty to the charges against him on Tuesday.
Cordova, who was arrested on Feb. 1, and Valenzuela, who was popped on Jan. 24, are awaiting arraignment hearings.
In the meantime, all three are being held without bail at the Central Jail Complex in Santa Ana.
