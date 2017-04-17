menu

Ramona Tinisha Acuna Becomes Third Arrestee in Buena Park Slaying

Ramona Tinisha Acuna Becomes Third Arrestee in Buena Park Slaying

Monday, April 17, 2017 at 5:22 p.m.
By Matt Coker
Police say all three murder suspects are now in custody.EXPAND
Police say all three murder suspects are now in custody.
Buena Park Police Department
Ramona Tinisha Acuna, who'd been named as a suspect in the March murder of a San Gabriel man in Buena Park, turned herself in to police Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Santa Ana resident now joins Frank Golob Avalos, also 32, and 21-year-old Manuel Morales in being held for the fatal shooting of Richard Alexander Salazar, 39.

Orange County Jail online records indicate Morales listed his occupation as laborer and is being held in lieu of more than $1 million.

No bail amount was set for Avalos, a warehouse worker.

Both face felony counts of murder and discharge of a firearm causing death.

Acuna was arraigned Friday on a murder count.

Jail records show she is unemployed and has another court date scheduled for Monday, April 24.

Just before 5:10 a.m. on March 15, Buena Park cops received several calls regarding shots fired in an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Franklin Avenue, where responding officers found the shot-up body of Salazar.

Six days later, police released a previous booking photo of Acuna as well as images pulled from surveillance video that showed what is presumed to be her and two men outside the room at The Palms apartments where Salazar's body was discovered.

The two male suspects were identified and in custody shortly thereafter.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

