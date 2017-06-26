Fondling Fake Cop and Jogger Attacker Guilty; Saddleback Counselor Charged

Jay Brockman

An Anaheim man is facing life in prison after being convicted of impersonating a police officer to fondle two women and demanding a third lady take off her clothes.

Another Anaheim man is looking at 11 years after being found guilty of attacking a woman on a jogging trail with plans to sexually assault her.

And a former Saddleback College counselor allegedly solicited sex from students and extorted one into sending him naked pictures.

Surveillance camera catches Joseph Christoph Moore. Los Angeles Police Department

Joseph Christoph Moore, 41, of Anaheim, was found guilty by a Los Angeles Superior Court jury Tuesday of one felony count each of assault with intent to commit sexual assault, criminal threats, grand theft and second-degree burglary, two counts of false imprisonment by violence as well as a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery and three more of unlawful use of a badge. He could get life in state prison at his scheduled July 25 sentencing, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. In October 2015, Moore claimed to a female store owner in the Hollywood area that he was a police detective investigating counterfeit money, but then he locked the door and made her take her clothes off. He fled when the woman's ex-husband arrived at the store. Moore continued pretending to be a cop in Hollywood, where on Nov. 24, 2015, he approached a woman, flashed a badge and fondled her breasts while "searching" her. Less than a week later, he pulled the same act on a second woman, only this time he fondled the victim's butt. After the Los Angeles Police Department circulated images from a surveillance camera at a crime scene, Moore was arrested in December 2015, and investigators discovered he had a prior conviction for assault with intent to commit rape.

EXPAND Mario Orlando Montano Orange County District Attorney's office

Mario Orlando Montano, 59, of Anaheim, was found guilty by an Orange County Superior Court jury Wednesday of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and sentencing enhancements for great bodily injury and the same to a sexual assault victim. He faces up to 11 years in state prison at his scheduled Aug. 4 sentencing. A woman was jogging on an Anaheim Hills reservoir trail when she slowed to a walk and Montano jogged over to try to strike up a conversation. He then tackled her to the ground, climbed on top of her and covered her mouth when she tried to scream. While kicking at Montano in her struggle to escape, the victim lost a tooth. When he reached for his pants as he tried to rape her, the woman was finally able to kick him and run away to a nearby home, where she called 9-1-1. Montano was nabbed on the trail by Anaheim cops shortly thereafter.

Javier Albertino Williams Orange County District Attorney's office

Javier Albertino Williams, 38 and now a former Saddleback College counselor, has a pretrial hearing scheduled July 11 to related to the Orange County District Attorney's office filing against him a felony count of extortion, four misdemeanor counts of engaging and agreeing to engage in prostitution and a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property. Williams pleaded not guilty to all that in late April. Williams had been a financial-aid specialist involved in the Mission Viejo community college’s S.T.E.P.S program, which helps students who were in the foster-care system. Prosecutors allege that he offered to accept one student's late financial aid paperwork if she sent him nude photos of herself. She contacted authorities. It is unclear whether copies of photos claimed to have been found on Williams' electronic devices were of that alleged victims or others. The charges indicate there were multiple victims but exactly how many has not been revealed, nor has it been released whether the alleged solicitations led to sex or if any of the electronic devices belong to the college. Now out of custody after making $20,000 bail, "Javi," as he was known on campus, was popular at Saddleback. Here's a student news report on the counselor visiting Umpqua Community College weeks after an Oct. 1, 2015, mass shooting that left 10 people, including the killer, dead: